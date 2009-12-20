Mariah Carey announces tour dates

Billboard.com reports that the diva will be launching her “Angels Advocate” tour on December 31st at New York’s Madison Square Garden and wrapping up in Las Vegas in Feb. 2010.

Mrs. Cannon has been on a three year hiatus from the road, so you would think she’d take it easy. Will Mariah stop by Indy; see below for the dates of her tour:

2/31 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

1/2 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata

1/15-1/16 — Mashantucket, CT — MGM Grand Theatre At Foxwoods

1/19 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

1/21 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1/25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

1/27 — Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall

1/30 — Boston, MA — Wang Theatre

2/1 — Philadelphia, PA — Tower Theatre

2/4 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

2/6 — Ottawa, ON — Scotiabank Place

2/9 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

2/10 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

2/13 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

2/16 — Minneapolis, MN — Northrop Auditorium

2/18 — Dallas, TX — Nokia Theatre

2/20 — Phoenix, AZ — Dodge Theatre

2/23 — Los Angeles, CA — Gibson Theatre

2/26 — Oakland, CA — Oracle Arena

2/27 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl Concert Theater

