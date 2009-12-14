Marijuana Smell Hampers Lil Wayne Apartment Sale

Allhiphop.com Reports : Lil Wayne’s upscale Miami apartment is proving a difficult sell due to the superstar emcee’s predilection for marijuana.

The NY Post reports that the New Orleans native has been renting the 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment from a landlord who has listed the property for $520,000.

The marijuana issue became public knowledge after several prospective buyers were taken aback by the signature aroma when visiting the home.

“My fiancée and I called to make an appointment to see it, and the broker, deadpan, goes, ‘I have two questions: Are you offended by the smell of marijuana?” an unidentified couple told the NY Post. “And do you mind coming late in the afternoon? It’s currently rented by Lil Wayne, and these are not morning people.”

Although the couple was initially taken aback by the apartment’s abundance of scantily-clad women, they praised the Grammy-winning rapper for his neatness.

“Once we got there, a member of Wayne’s posse opened the door to the overwhelming smell of marijuana. Two hot, rap-video-looking girls were walking around in nothing but a bra and underwear, blasting hip-hop. We just went in and looked around and tried not to stare,” they revealed. “He had a perfectly organized closet of crisp T-shirts on hangers, neatly stacked piles of XXL magazine, and a fully stocked bar featuring multiple bottles of Hennessy Black.”

Wayne’s recreational use of syrup and marijuana has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, and the rapper addressed those issues in two interviews this year with Tim Westwood and Katie Couric.

“Whatever the hell was in my cup the reaction I did was get more popular, more successful, learn how to play guitar, put on the autotune and stretched my voice, and became #1 in the country with everything I dropped. I should probably pick that cup back up,” Wayne argued. “I will stand up for marijuana any day. I’m a rapper. That’s who I am, Miss Katie, and I am a gangster and I do what I want. And I love to smoke. And I smoke.”

Wayne’s rock project Rebirth has witnessed several delays this year and is now scheduled to drop in February 2010.

That month, Wayne will also be sentenced on his October 22 guilty plea for criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to receive one year in prison.

