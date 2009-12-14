Looks Like Monique May Pick Up that Oscar!

According to EURWEB.COM…

MO’NIQUE GETS EARLY BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS AWARD: LA Film Critics pick comedian for her role in ‘Precious.’

BET talk show host Mo’Nique has picked up the supporting-actress award for “Precious” from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The actress won for her role as an abusive welfare mother in “Precious: Based on the Novel `Push’ by Sapphire.”

Christoph Waltz has earned the supporting-actor prize for “Inglourious Basterds,” while director Jason Reitman and writer Sheldon Turner shared the screenplay prize for “Up in the Air.”

The critics’ prizes are among the first of awards season, which marks the long run-up to the Oscars on March 7. Academy Award nominations come out Feb. 2.

The Los Angeles critic group’s other awards were to be announced later Sunday and were not available at press time.

