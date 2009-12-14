Kid Cudi Punches Fan In The Face (Video Included)

A Kid Cudi concert went astray Saturday after the MC hopped off the stage and punched a fan in the face. During Cudi’s performance in Vancouver, Canada an object was thrown on stage causing him to jump into the crowd and attack the man who threw it. That man has since been identified as Michael Sharpe. Despite the incident, Sharpe has decided not to press charges.

He told his story to TMZ saying that the object thrown was actually a wallet. According to Sharpe someone else threw the wallet on stage but Cudi tossed it back to the crowd. After catching it, Michael then threw it back to the rapper because it wasn’t his, causing Cudi to become angry, jump off stage and hit him.

He sent pictures to TMZ and told them he would not file charges saying,

