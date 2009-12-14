Drake's “So Far Gone” Named Mixtape of the Year

“I really do feel like I have a lot of work to do. I have to deliver an album that is better than So Far Gone, better than anything that I’ve done. I feel like I have a lot of tasks ahead of me before I can be considered one of the greatest MCs or anything close to that.”

2009 could be the best year that Young Money’s own Drake has ever had as his mixtape So Far Gone, has been named the Mixtape of the Year by MTV.

Already holding down the Number 3 spot on the Hottest MCs List, the mixtape was able to spawn two smash hits in the form of “Best I Ever Had” along with “Successful”. With many calling the tape better than most albums that were released in 2009, it would eventually be sent to retail as a 7 track EP.

Now with most people already owning the tape for free, such a move would just sound stupid, but it clearly paid off as the EP has sold over 100K since its release in September.

His two singles have also paid off as he is among a list of rappers awaiting to see what the envelope reads at the Grammy Awards. The 23-year-old has two nominations for the two songs.

Although having a minor misstep with the visuals for “Best I Ever Had”, he was able to get his point across the second time around with the video for “Successful” alongside Trey Songz.

All of this praise without even releasing a debut album yet.

With Thank Me Later expected to drop in March, the music world waits to see how the young star will find to top what he has already done in his musical career. We’ll see if the mixtape will once again just be the precursor and the album will serve as the grand finale.

SOURCE: hiphopwired