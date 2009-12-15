Chris Brown Deletes His Twitter Account!

U.S. pop singer Chris Brown canceled his Twitter account, after accusing the stores “blackballing ” his newly launched album “Graffiti” over the weekend, according to media reports Tuesday.

“I WANNA THANK MY FANS FOR ALL THE SUPPORT,” Brown left a final message to his fans on his Twitter account “@MechanicalDummy”, moments before it was deleted. “I LOVE YALL. GOODBYE!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Last Friday, Brown expressed his anger over certain music retailer he claimed were “blackballing” his new album. As Brown was attempting to return to prominence following his February assault against then-girlfriend Rihanna, he claimed, “Major stores are blackballing my CD. Not stockin the shelves and lying to customers,” asking on his Twitter page, “What the f— do I gotta do…”

Over the weekend, Brown went on a tirade after he visited a Wal-Mart store in Connecticut and didn’t see his album on shelves.

“They didn’t even have my album in the back … not on shelves, saw for myself,” he tweeted.

Brown said he spoke to the manager, who had no answers.

“The manager told me that when there are new releases its mandatory to put them on the shelves. BUT NO SIGN OF #GRAFFITI. BS,” he tweeted.

It was unclear what specifically sparked Brown to delete his account.