50 Cent Considers 'Tiger' Condom Line; Says Women Don't Fear Golfer

Allhiphop.com says: Just last week 50 Cent had given up on his fledgling line of condoms, but now the rapper is reconsidering the venture in the wake of the Tiger Woods scandal.

50 had been planning the condom company since at least 2007, when he announced that he was producing a line named after his popular song “Magic Stick,” which featured rapper Lil Kim .

He had planned to launch his line of condoms due to the demise of the popular “Wrap It Up” condom campaigns.

50 Cent’s own line was shelved, because he wanted to add sexually enhancing performance chemicals to his condom line.

During an appearance on The George Lopez Show on TBS last night (December 14), the rapper revealed he is reconsidering the line of condoms and may even add a “tiger” stripe to the packaging, in honor of Woods’ numerous trysts outside of his marriage.

“Thirteen women and no condoms – you’re a gambling man ain’t you Tiger? Rappers use condoms often. Golfers apparently don’t use condoms,” 50 Cent joked. “It’s interesting when you pick your women at Perkins. That’s why you get told on. When she tells it’s not really her fault, especially when you didn’t give her nothing and she’s at Perkins.”

The rapper went on to say that the women in Tiger’s life didn’t respect or fear him.

“The woman needs to feel like maybe he’s gonna snap, so I aint gonna say that,” 50 Cent told Lopez. “Tiger there aint no fear.”

