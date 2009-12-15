Eminem is Billboard's Artist of the Decade

Rap superstar Eminem is being honored for his incredible catalog of hits over the past ten years. According to Billboard.com, the Detroit emcee has been named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade. The award is based on an artist’s performance on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts. “Em” made his Hot 100 debut in February 1999 with his hit single “My Name Is,” and since 2000 he has released 27 songs that have appeared on the chart. Eminem has also enjoyed great success on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. All five of the albums he has released over the decade have reached the chart’s top spot. Despite these achievements, Eminem has never been named Billboard’s Artist of the Year at any point over the past ten years. Along with being the Artist of the Decade, Billboard also crowned Eminem the Male Artist of the Decade.

Female Artist of the Decade honors went to pop superstar Beyonce. She had 23 singles land on the Hot 100, five of which reached number one. She also had six albums chart on the Billboard 200, with three of the records hitting number one.

Canadian rock group Nickelback is Billboard’s Duo/Group of the decade. The band released five top ten singles on the Hot 100, while their last four records made the Billboard 200 top ten.

Also On Hot 96.3: