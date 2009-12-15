Drake and Juvenile Gettin Jazzy for the New Orleans' Jazz Fest

Hip-hop stars Drake and Juvenile will be “jazzing” things up on stage this coming April.

The “Times Picayune” is reporting that the emcees are scheduled to perform at the 41st Annual Jazz Fest. The event is held at New Orleans’ Fair Grounds Race Course, and runs from April 29th to May 2nd. Other acts scheduled to perform include Lionel Richie, Pearl Jam, Van Morrison and Darius Rucker. The festival’s producer, Quint Davis, is excited for next year’s lineup stating, quote, “It’s just a way cool thing that Jazz Fest is so broad that it can embrace all these different things, all these different artists.” Tickets to the 41st Annual Jazz Fest will go on sale December 22nd.

Also On Hot 96.3: