What Women Do NOT Want for Christmas! MUST READ FOR GUYS!

Source www.examiner.com

Christmas gifts women do NOT want for Christmas with plan B help

By Kristy Stevens-Young

When buying Christmas gifts for the women in your life it is best to stay away from certain gifts. While we women think this is a no brainer all of us, at some point, have gotten gifts from the men in our lives that were well, not even close to what we wanted. To help some of you well meaning, but occasionally clueless, guys out there I have compiled a list of gifts women do NOT want for Christmas. I have also added a plan B in case you still think that is what she wants. Good luck and hopefully this will be a Merry Christmas for the both of you!

Put a gift she will love under her Christmas tree!

Car Products

While a woman may be fond of her car, she really doesn’t want car products for her Christmas gift! These include, Jiffy Lube gift certificates, seat covers, car washes certificates, trunk organizers, tire rotation appointments, car polishers or bumper stickers that say, My other car is a broom!

Plan B – If she needs seat covers, let her ask for them and then let her pick them out. Really just because you love the Dallas Cowboy ones, it is doubtful she will! If they are something you want for Christmas, well then get them for your car.

Clothing and/or Shoes

You see a blue sweater: the woman in your life likes blue and she wears sweaters so how could this be a bad Christmas gift? Oh there are so many reasons this gift could go wrong! The size, the style, the material, the fit, the brand, the design, the type and even the shade of blue could be wrong!

Plan B – Give her a gift certificate to her favorite store (ASK if you are unsure) and let her shop the after holiday sale, which you will of course offer to go with her and take her to lunch afterwards. A much nicer ending then her being embarrassed to wear her new Christmas sweater out in public.

Cooking Lessons

When it comes to cooking, she tries hard or she doesn’t try at all. Either way, cooking lessons do not make a great Christmas gift!

Plan B – If you are determined to purchase cooking lessons, start with a class for the two of you. Pick something fun like chocolate desserts or sushi. The class make move into full blown lessons but this way there is no implication they were offered because you thought she needed them!

Gym Memberships

It doesn’t matter if the two of you have talked about joining the gym together or that she mentioned she wants to start taking the yoga classes there, The minute you give her that membership as a Christmas gift, you risk her thinking that you feel she needs to use the gym. If the thought doesn’t pop in her head on her own, one of her friends is sure to put it in there for her!

Plan B – Buy a membership for the two of you, wrap them identically and add a Love, Santa on the gift card. Place them in your Christmas stockings or under the Christmas tree. This will not count as her gift – you still need to buy her something personal but it will give you brownie points.

Home Cleaning products and/or small appliances

You may have heard her commenting on how you need a new vacuum cleaner. Or maybe she spent Saturday morning complaining how the toaster only cooks one side of the bread. And while she may actually want to replace both the vacuum and the toaster, trust me, no woman wants them as her Christmas gift!

Plan B – If you know she really, really wants it then give her a gift card to JC Penney’s where she can choose to spend it on that toaster or a pair of leather gloves: but let it be her choice!

And a few more Christmas gift no-no’s-

Jersey or ball cap of your favorite sports team

Perfume YOU like

Season tickets to your favorite team

Weight loss membership

Also On Hot 96.3: