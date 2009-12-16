Wayne's Sentence Begins in Febuary

Rap superstar Lil Wayne will be heading to jail this February. The emcee was in a New York City courtroom Tuesday where he learned that he will begin his one-year sentence for weapons charges on February 9th. TMZ.com reports that “Weezy” remained completely silent during his brief courtroom appearance. Lil Wayne was arrested in 2007 after New York police discovered a gun in his tour bus. He pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon this past October, and is expected to serve eight to ten months for good behavior.

Unfortunately for Lil Wayne, his legal troubles don’t end in New York. In 2008, he was arrested at a border check point outside of Yuma, Arizona. Authorities discovered several different drugs and a loaded handgun after searching Lil Wayne’s tour bus. Wayne has entered a not guilty plea to several drug and gun charges and is due back in court on March 30th. Lil Wayne’s rock-inspired release “Rebirth” is scheduled to arrive in stores sometime in February.

