Nick Cannon Jumps into NYC Radio

Hip-hop and television star Nick Cannon is taking his game to radio. Beginning on January 19th, Cannon will take over as the morning drive host for a New York radio station. The “America’s Got Talent” host will be on air from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. In addition to playing some of the biggest hits in music, Cannon will conduct celebrity interviews and hold pop culture and lifestyle discussions. The show will be available at online, and through mobile devices such as the iPhone, iPod Touch, BlackBerry and Zune. Nick Cannon discussed his new radio gig saying, quote, “radio is both an exciting and natural step in my career. I look forward to waking up audiences and making friends across the tri-state area…”

In addition to hosting NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Nick Cannon has starred in films such as “Drumline,” “Roll Bounce,” and “Underclassman.” His self-titled, debut album was released in 2003. He is also married to pop superstar Mariah Carey.

