Usher is Billboard's Hot 100 Artist of the Decade

R&B star Usher is receiving praise for his impressive collection of hit singles over the past decade.

According to Billboard.com, the singer has been named Billboard’s Hot 100 Artist of the Decade. Between 2001 and 2008, Usher released 13 consecutive singles that reached the Hot 100’s top 20, seven of which peaked at number one.

Usher’s seven number one tracks spent a combined 41 weeks atop the chart, which is more weeks at number one than any other artist this decade. The vocalist’s 2004 hit “Yeah!” also checks in as the Hot 100’s second-best song of the of the past ten years, finishing runner-up to Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together.”

Billboard’s Hot 100 Artists of the Decade Top Ten

1. Usher

2. Beyonce

3. Alicia Keys

4. Rihanna

5. Nelly

6. 50 Cent

7. Black Eyed Peas

8. Destiny’s Child

9. Kelly Clarkson

10. Kanye West

