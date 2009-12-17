Amazon Error Releases Lil Wayne’s Rebirth Early

ALLHIPHOP.COM Reports: this week, roughly 500 Amazon customers were treated to a special early leak of Lil Wayne’s Rebirth LP due to a shipping mistake.

Those select Amazon customers, who pre-ordered the February 2010 project, began informing media outlets and blogs of the mailing mishap this past Monday (December 14).

In spite of the huge success of Wayne’s Carter 3, the best selling album of 2008 (2.4 million), the rock-inspired Rebirth was unable to secure a release date in 2009 after suffering six delays.

The latest one was December 21, and one-third of the estimated 1 million manufactured copies have been sent to select retail outlets.

Because of the leak, there is speculation the album may be reworked further for additional tracks.

The first single, “Prom Queen,” debuted in January.

The latest official single, “On Fire,” was released on December 3 but overshadowed this week by the recent leak of the Eminem collaboration “Drop the World.”

Lil Wayne’s last full project was October’s anticipated No Ceilings mixtape.

He will be sentenced on February 9 per his October guilty plea for attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

At press time, Lil Wayne nor Amazon representatives have commented on the leak.

