Photos: Robin Thicke's Album Release Party

Source: TheYBF.com

Robin Thicke had his album release party Monday night at Butter. Looks like Jay got into some of that “good ish” before the party popped off.

More pics and events when you read the rest…

How cute is Zoe Saldana:

She hit up “The Late Show” this week to promote her new movie Avatar. Lookin’ fab.

More flicks from Robin Thicke’s album release:

Usher came through to support.

Robin and his band and an odd looking Nicki Minaj. Is it the makeup?

Models Jessica White, Denise Vasi, and music artist O’Neal McKnight were all there.

And Robin’s preggers wife Paula Patton was over in L.A. this week receiving an award:

Sheryl Lee Ralph and a straight haired Tanika Ray were there.

Also On Hot 96.3: