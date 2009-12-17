Usher's Ex Won't Be A "Real Housewife"

The ex-wife of R&B superstar Usher will not be joining the next season of Bravo’s hit series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” E! News recently caught up with Tameka Foster, who says she won’t become a reality TV star anytime soon. Foster states, quote, “While I am flattered at the rumor circulating about being considered to join the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ I am absolutely not joining the cast.” Foster says she declined the opportunity to be a part of last season’s cast, adding that she would rather focus on being a mom and her Lost Ones Foundation. Recent speculation had suggested that Foster could be brought in to replace either NeNe Leakes or Kim Zolciak.

Tameka Foster and Usher tied the knot in August 2007, and share two children together. This past February, Foster nearly lost her life when she suffered cardiac arrest during cosmetic surgery in Brazil. Four months later, Usher filed for divorce claiming they had lived in separate residences for nearly a year.

Also On Hot 96.3: