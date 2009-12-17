Chris Brown's "Graffiti" Opens At Number 7 On Billboard 200

The early numbers are in for Chris Brown’s third studio album “Graffiti.” Billboard released their weekly Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday, Chris checks in at number seven with 102-thousand copies. The record is Brown’s first release since he assaulted his former girlfriend Rihanna last February. The R&B singer created a minor controversy last Friday when he posted on his Twitter account that record stores were “blackballing” “Graffiti.” The following day, Brown tweeted that he had visited a Connecticut Wal-Mart that didn’t posses a single copy of his album. The store has since responded saying they simply sold out of the record. Following his series of anti-record store tweets, Chris Brown announced that he is closing his Twitter account.

Rihanna released her first album since the incident with Chris Brown last month when she dropped “Rated R” on November 23rd. The record debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 after selling 181-thousand copies. Elsewhere on this week’s Billboard 200, incarcerated emcee Gucci Mane debuts at number ten with his release “The State vs. Radric Davis.” The album sold 90-thousand copies in its first week. Gucci Mane was sentenced to a year behind bars last month for a probation violation.

Here are the top ten records on the Billboard 200 chart:

1. Susan Boyle — “I Dreamed A Dream” (582-thousand-albums)

2. Andrea Bocelli — “My Christmas” (400-thousand albums)

3. “Glee” cast — “Glee” Soundtrack (173-thousand albums)

4. Taylor Swift — “Fearless” (168-thousand albums)

5. Carrie Underwood — “Play On” (107-thousand albums)

6. Lady GaGa — “The Fame” (103-thousand albums)

7. Chris Brown — “Graffiti” (102-thousand albums)

8. Justin Bieber — “My World” (97-thousand albums)

9. Michael Buble — “Crazy Love” (92-thousand albums)

10. Gucci Mane — “The State vs. Radric Davis” (90-thousand albums)-+

Also On Hot 96.3: