Cincinnati Shocked by Chris Henry’s Death

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry has died from injuries suffered in a fall from a pick-up truck. Police in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina, said he died in hospital at 0636am local time on Thursday. Police added that the 26-year-old was involved in a “domestic situation” with his fiancee and got into the bed of a truck as she drove away from a home. No charges have been filed, although police said homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

Henry was in his fifth season with the Bengals and was known for his speed and athletic ability, but also for his troubles off the field. He was dogged by frequent disciplinary issues, including 14-games’ worth of suspensions for violating league policy and five arrests during his career.

He had been on injured reserve since dislocating his forearm on 9 November.

