What's Next For Apple?

By Chad Berndtson, ChannelWeb

3D head-tracking technology and defense contractor Raytheon two of the next frontiers for Apple (NSDQ:AAPL)? Maybe and yes, according to new reports.

The hunt for new and exciting Apple hardware and iPhone initiatives is usually a sucker’s bet, thanks to how tight-lipped Apple is and how good it is at building buzz for the most mundane announcements.

But the helpful folks at Apple Insider dug up a new patent application filed by Apple this week that suggests Apple’s next magic trick might involve 3D head-tracking. That technology allows a computer to track a user’s location and customize a visual 3D display based on that location, and involves the use of a camera.

Apple’s patent describes how using mice and keyboards to manipulate 3D objects on a computer screen aren’t the most effective means of doing so, and suggests a new device for 3D head-tracking.

“Using the detected position of the user, the electronic device may use any suitable approach to transform the perspective of three-dimensional objects displayed on the display. For example, the electronic device may use a parallax transform by which three-dimensional objects displayed on the screen may be modified to give the user the impression of viewing the object from a different perspective,” reads the patent application.

Meanwhile, Raytheon, the US defense contractor, on Thursday released a number of iPhone apps designed for use by soldiers in on-the-ground mission scenarios. The applications involve intuitive situational awareness for use with location tracking and military messaging, as well as text messaging, spot reports and emergency call for fire.

Raytheon stated it would “work closely with Apple” to see the defense apps through.

“Raytheon’s experience with mobile communications in the tactical environment and the government customers’ need for low-power, simple plug-and-play applications led to the development of a real-time situational awareness application using Apple’s touch technologies,” said Dr. J. Smart, chief technology officer of Raytheon’s Intelligence and Information Systems business, in a statement. “We are committed to providing innovative technology solutions for warfighters and all of our customers.”

