Top Ten Gifts Guys Want For Christmas!

10. Wallets and Accessories For Who? A woman is usually not too sure how much to spend on a man she just met. This is an ideal gift to receive if you've just started dating. She wants to do her best at helping you get organized, and finally get rid of that swollen eyesore that leaves an irritating bulge in your back pocket. She can get it here

9. Bathrobe For Who? The bath robe is a great gift idea for those of you who love to walk around the house and relax on a Sunday morning in total luxury. Don't you want to be draped in total luxury just before she disrobes you to give you that well-deserved massage? She can get it here

8. DVD Collection For Who? For guys who enjoy watching movies that teach good famiglia values, from the comfort of their own home. The DVD collection of The Godfather James Bond and The Sopranos are a great place to start. She can get them here

7. Cologne For Who? A nice fragrance is ideal in any type of relationship. Cologne is just as appreciated on the first Christmas together as it is on the fiftieth. The gift of a great scent is a good sign that she wants to turn you into an irresistible man and rip off your clothes because she can't resist inhaling your sexual scent. That, or you just smell bad. She can get it here