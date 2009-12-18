Top Ten Gifts Guys Want For Christmas!

|
|10. Wallets and Accessories For Who? A woman is usually not too sure how much to spend on a man she just met. This is an ideal gift to receive if you’ve just started dating. She wants to do her best at helping you get organized, and finally get rid of that swollen eyesore that leaves an irritating bulge in your back pocket. She can get it here.
|
|9. Bathrobe
For Who? The bath robe is a great gift idea for those of you who love to walk around the house and relax on a Sunday morning in total luxury. Don’t you want to be draped in total luxury just before she disrobes you to give you that well-deserved massage? She can get it here.
|
|8. DVD Collection For Who? For guys who enjoy watching movies that teach good famiglia values, from the comfort of their own home. The DVD collection of The Godfather, James Bond and The Sopranos are a great place to start. She can get them here.
|
|7. Cologne For Who? A nice fragrance is ideal in any type of relationship. Cologne is just as appreciated on the first Christmas together as it is on the fiftieth. The gift of a great scent is a good sign that she wants to turn you into an irresistible man and rip off your clothes because she can’t resist inhaling your sexual scent. That, or you just smell bad. She can get it here.
|
|6. Espresso Machine For Who? For those of you who love to savor every little detail about a freshly brewed cup of espresso. You can finally bring the great taste of espressos and capuccinos at home without sacrificing quality and taste. She can get it here.
|
|5. Palm Pilot For Who? For the very busy businessman or professional who misses all his appointments, birthdays and anniversaries because he doesn’t know how to stay organized. Be careful, because if you ask for this, she’ll expect you to finally get organized and never miss an anniversary or her birthday. She can get it here.
|
|4. Clothing
For Who: For those of you who know how to do everything except dress yourself in style. Your woman is always aware of the current fashion trends and she always knows what would look good on you. As long as it’s not another tie, smile; you’ll look good. She can dress you here.
|
|3. CD Player For Who? For that man who loves to listen to music that brings out the passion in him while making love to his woman. Just pop some seductive music into your new player and let it soothe your home with rhythmic notes. She can get it here.
|
|2. DVD Player For Who? For you husbands who spend all your money buying your wives beautiful flowers, sexy clothing and expensive jewelery. That’s right; you’re broke now and can’t afford to take her to the theater. It’s time for her to give you the next best thing. She can get it here.
|
|1. Sports / Concert Tickets For Who? For any man who’s single, divorced, dating, young or old, enjoys sports, and loves to watch his favorite team live. Or, if you’re not the sporting type, maybe she can excite you with concert tickets to your favorite rock band. She can get them here.
|
|BONUS – All-Inclusive Sure, gifts are nice, but you’ve been a really good “boy” all year long and you deserve a big thank-you present for Christmas. Hopefully this year you’ll be treated to a combination of dinner, a DVD collection, a DVD player, tickets to your favorite team, and cap it off with a night of magic lovemaking (and you won’t have to lift a finger) to seductive music playing in your new CD player.
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours