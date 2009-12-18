Top Ten Gifts Guys Want For Christmas!

5. Palm Pilot For Who? For the very busy businessman or professional who misses all his appointments, birthdays and anniversaries because he doesn’t know how to stay organized. Be careful, because if you ask for this, she’ll expect you to finally get organized and never miss an anniversary or her birthday. She can get it For the very busy businessman or professional who misses all his appointments, birthdays and anniversaries because he doesn’t know how to stay organized. Be careful, because if you ask for this, she’ll expect you to finally get organized and never miss an anniversary or her birthday. She can get it here

4. Clothing For Who: For those of you who know how to do everything except dress yourself in style. Your woman is always aware of the current fashion trends and she always knows what would look good on you. As long as it's not another tie, smile; you'll look good.

3. CD Player For Who? For that man who loves to listen to music that brings out the passion in him while making love to his woman. Just pop some seductive music into your new player and let it soothe your home with rhythmic notes.

2. DVD Player For Who? For you husbands who spend all your money buying your wives beautiful flowers, sexy clothing and expensive jewelery. That's right; you're broke now and can't afford to take her to the theater. It's time for her to give you the next best thing.

1. Sports / Concert Tickets For Who? For any man who's single, divorced, dating, young or old, enjoys sports, and loves to watch his favorite team live. Or, if you're not the sporting type, maybe she can excite you with concert tickets to your favorite rock band.