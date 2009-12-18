Tiger Needing a Release… Hitting Golf Balls at Night.

Neighbors in Tiger Woods’ gated community near Orlando say the embattled golf star has been heading alone to a course there at night to hit golf balls. “Us Weekly” magazine reports the locals speculate this may be Tiger’s way of dealing with the apparent toll his extramarital affair scandal is taking on his family life. Since Thanksgiving, multiple women have come forward claiming they had sexual relationships with Woods during his marriage. Tiger apologized on his website for the “transgressions.” Reports this week say Tiger’s wife Elin [[ EE-lin ]] Nordegren plans to divorce him and will take the couple’s two young children to her native Sweden for the holidays.

