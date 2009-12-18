Simon To Retire?

This next season of “American Idol” may be the last for judge Simon Cowell. According to London’s “Times Online,” the music mogul is considering walking away from “Idol” after this season. Britain’s “X Factor” TV show is set to start filming in Los Angeles in September of 2011 with Cowell on board. The talent competition is also scheduled to debut on Fox — meaning Cowell would leave “Idol” for the American version of “X Factor.”

The contracts that would make this a reality haven’t been signed as yet but negotiations are expected to be completed early next year. Cowell’s loyalty is supposedly with Britain’s ITV. However, he does want the network to put more money into the “X Factor” project. The ninth season of “American Idol” premieres on January 12th and January 13th at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Also On Hot 96.3: