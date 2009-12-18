Queen of Hip Hop Soul Gets "Stronger With Each Tear"

Mary J. Blige is gearing up for the release of her new album, “Stronger With Each Tear.” As part of the LP’s promotion, the 38-year-old has plenty of TV appearances coming up to delight her fans. The “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” will be featured on A&E’s “Private Sessions” on Sunday morning. Blige also will perform on tonight’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC. For fans who can’t wait for “Stronger With Each Tear’s” release on Monday, the record is streaming online at MySpace.com/MaryJBlige. Blige also belted out her new single, “I Am,” earlier this week on the finale of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“Private Sessions” featuring Mary J. Blige will air on A&E on Sunday, December 20th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. ABC broadcasts “Jimmy Kimmel Live” featuring a guest spot by Blige tonight on ABC.

Also On Hot 96.3: