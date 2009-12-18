Beyonce's Mom Files Papers!

TMZ.com just broke the news.

Tina Knowles filed divorce papers in Houston (Harris County), Texas last month, in an attempt to end their almost 31-year marriage. In the documents, it says Tina and Matthew “ceased to live together as husband and wife on or about January 5, 2009” The exact day of their 30th wedding anniversary.

Back in October, Mathew was hit with a paternity lawsuit from a woman who’s not his wife, no word yet if that affected Tina’s decision to file divorce papers. Mathew Knowels has been Beyonce’s manager for years, so there could be a ton of cash up for grabs in the split.

The couple has two children together: Beyonce and Beyonce’s younger sister.

