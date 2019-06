From the people who brought the iPhone 3GS Supreme, here’s the Nintendo Wii Supreme, labeled by the designers as “the world’s most expensive games console.” Why? Because it’s made with 5.5 pounds of solid 22ct gold. The front buttons are studded with 78 0.25 carats diamonds. Each of the three Nintendo Wii Supremes—yes, they are expecting three morons to buy them at $490,000 each—take six months to create.

