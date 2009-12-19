Nas Could Win an Oscar?

Following the footsteps of Three-Six Mafia, Nas is also eying on winning a golden man as well. According to Billboard, Nas’ song Legendary which was filmed for the Mike Tyson documentary could possibly be nominated for an Oscar.

If nominated, Nas would have to compete against four other songs in the “Original Song” category at the 2010 ceremony. However, being nominated may not come so easy for Nas, Nas must first beat out sixty-three other songs including some stiff competition from teen sensation Miley Cyrus. Other movies with original songs in the categories include, “Transformers 2”, “Twightlight 2”, and “The Princess and The Frog”.

Nas however is not the only hiphop artist who could be nominated as well, Pitbull is also in the run for his original song Blanco in the movie “Fast and Furious 4”. The Oscar nominations will be announced February 02, where many will be checking out not just movie nominees but music as well.

Nas will also be busy the month after with his anticipated release of the collaboration album with Damien Marley Distant Relatives.

Hey Nas look at it this way, if you win maybe you can pawn it to help pay that 50,000 a month Kelis is getting!