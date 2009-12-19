T.I. to be released early

What's Hot
Keep hope alive!!:)  As I’m browsing through the web I come across this story on Chronicmagainze.com that says TI may be released early; you know I’m all in. 

You know he’s in the midst of his 366 day prison term following the guilty plea for illegal firearms possession and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.  Now reports say that he might serve out the rest of his time in a half way house.

 

The Atlanta Journal-Consitution reported that T.I. who began his sentence in May, could be release as early as January to a halfway house where he would server out the remainder of  his sentence. 

Plus he may still be released from it all come March 2010.  See if the public does see a change and you continue that out look, good things can happen.

 

I”m ready to welcome him back.

