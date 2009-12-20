Willie D., of Geto Boys, Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud!!

Houston rap legend and former Geto Boys member Willie D. appeared in a Houston court today (December 18), where he formally pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to a fake company, Texas One Wireless.

Willie D., born William Dennis pleaded guilty to the charge, which stemmed from an international scam the rapper was running on customers who were attempting to buy iPhones and other electronics on eBay.

The rapper scammed over 29 people out of $132,000. The victims ordered the phones in bulk, made payments and then received phony tracking numbers.

Willie D. was taken into custody by federal agents in May of 2009 in the Bush/Intercontinental Airport.

He was eventually freed on bond and in July, he pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of wire fraud.

Willie D., 42, will be sentenced to prison on April 23. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

