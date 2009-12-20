BillBoard Magazine's Producers of the Decade

(Courtesy of XXlmag.com)

Hip-Hop dominated Billboard magazine’s recently announced top 10 producers of the decade list, with The Neptunes taking the top spot.

The Virginia duo, which consists of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, have worked with a slew of the decade’s biggest stars including everyone from rap’s elite like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Kanye West to pop royalty like Madonna, Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears.

Fellow Virginia native Timbaland took the second seat on Billboard’s list followed by Kanye, Scott Storch, will.i.am, Lil Jon, Stargate (Beyonce, Ne-Yo), Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige), Jermaine Dupri and Dr. Luke (Flo Rida, Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne).

In related news longtime Neptunes associates the Clipse recently spoke to XXLMag,com about the “tug-of-war” process of working with the production team in the studio.

“[Pharrell will] love something and I’ll be like, ‘Yo, who is that moving,’ and it’ll be good, but…like, ‘That ain’t disrupting radio,’” Pusha Texplained. “And then we’ll get into, ‘Yo, it ain’t this record’ or ‘It ain’t that record.’ Then an argument ensues and he’ll tell everybody to get out the studio…and he’ll come back 40 minutes later with something, like ‘If you don’t take this I’m calling Hov, right now, I’ma call him. And he gonna take this, it’s gonna be the biggest record ever… I’m calling Puff.’ He’ll name any name that he just knows will get under my skin when I hear that they got something good that we should have.”

