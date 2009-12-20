Actress Brittany Murphy Dead at 32

Very sad news out of Hollywood. Actress Brittany Murphy has died after having had went into full cardiac arrest. Multiple sources are citing the same information and TMZ is reporting that Murphy was attempted to be revived, but attempts were unsuccessful.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles City Fire Department received a call to a home in Los Angeles this morning at 8:00 AM, December 20th, 2009. The home is listed as belonging to Murphy’s husband, Simon Monjack.

After having had been taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Murphy was pronounced dead upon arrival.

I am extremely saddened to hear this news. How could you not love Brittany in her breakout role as Tai in Clueless. The diversity of Murphy’s roles she was able to play were undeniably eccentric, yet no other actress could have filled her shoes, especially in “Don’t Say a Word” or as Ashton Kutcher’s love interest in “Just Married”.

Murphy starred in such films as “Clueless,” “8 Mile,” and “Don’t Say a Word.” Rest in peace, Brittany.

