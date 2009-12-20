More Trouble For Beyonce And Jay?

Damn it looks like every week some new random quote or news tidbit comes out about Jay and Beyonce that doesn’t look good. The most recent one came out of B’s mouth herself when she gave an interview to a German magazine this week. When asked about kids she stated that her and Jay are on different schedules:

“I want children – not now, later. He’s quite not aware of that fact yet”.

She made people wonder even more if everything is merry in the house by making it sound as if Jay is very demanding of her.

B said sometimes she likes to hang around the house in sweats but Jay feels like “women go to the toilet with heels on.”

Get it together guys, the game needs you!

Source: 24 hour hiphop

