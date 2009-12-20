What's Hot
IRS GOES AFTER SINBAD

According to the Detroit News, Sinbad, owes more than $8.15 million in delinquent federal taxes and the U.S. Attorney General’s office wants his house sold to help satisfy the debt, according to federal court records.

On Dec. 10, a federal judge was asked to foreclose on several tax liens and determine whether the 53-year-old comedian is the true owner of a $1.5 million home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

On Dec. 11, the day after the government filed the case, Sinbad filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in California, listing between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities and less than $50,000 in assets. That might cause a slight hiccup for the IRS in pursuit of a settlement.

     The IRS claims Sinbad filed federal income tax returns for years 1998 through 2006 but failed to pay the reported taxes.

Here’s a breakdown of his IRS debt:

    * 1998: $2,358,563
    * 1999: $1,136,002
    * 2000: $1,170,451
    * 2001: $953,758
    * 2002: $626,045
    * 2003: $542,942
    * 2004: $612,367
    * 2005: $157,934
    * 2006: $599,663

Wow,  looks like Sinbad needs a major big screen hit and soon.

Source. Eurweb.com

