IRS GOES AFTER SINBAD

According to the Detroit News, Sinbad, owes more than $8.15 million in delinquent federal taxes and the U.S. Attorney General’s office wants his house sold to help satisfy the debt, according to federal court records.

On Dec. 10, a federal judge was asked to foreclose on several tax liens and determine whether the 53-year-old comedian is the true owner of a $1.5 million home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

On Dec. 11, the day after the government filed the case, Sinbad filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in California, listing between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities and less than $50,000 in assets. That might cause a slight hiccup for the IRS in pursuit of a settlement.

The IRS claims Sinbad filed federal income tax returns for years 1998 through 2006 but failed to pay the reported taxes.

Here’s a breakdown of his IRS debt:

* 1998: $2,358,563

* 1999: $1,136,002

* 2000: $1,170,451

* 2001: $953,758

* 2002: $626,045

* 2003: $542,942

* 2004: $612,367

* 2005: $157,934

* 2006: $599,663

Wow, looks like Sinbad needs a major big screen hit and soon.

Source. Eurweb.com

