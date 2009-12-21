Police officers to read to children Saturday at store

Indystar Reports : Noblesville Police Department officers are hoping a shared interest in reading will create a bond them with local children.

Lt. Bruce Barnes and patrolmen Chad Yoder and Brice Stewart will read holiday stories to children at 7 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 17090 Mercantile Blvd.

The story time was designed to help promote their holiday book drive for the Books and Badges program, in its first full year. In the program, local law enforcement officers give books to children they encounter during the course of their work.

Since November, Barnes & Noble, as part of the store’s annual Holiday Book Drive, has provided a book donation site for the Books and Badges program, Barnes said.

The bookstore is collecting books for Noblesville and Fishers police departments through Jan. 1. Last Christmas, Noblesville police received about 600 books from the book drive. More than 300 books were given to children this year, he said.

New and gently used books suited for ages 10 and younger are desired.

Barnes said book donations may also be dropped off through through the year to his attention from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Noblesville Public Safety Building, 135 S. Ninth St., The building will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1.

For information, call Barnes at (317) 776-6340, ext. 1261; or contact Margi Kingsley at Barnes & Noble at (317) 773-7952 or crm2149@bn.com

Also On Hot 96.3: