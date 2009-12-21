Timbaland Tour Dates

Hip-hop super producer Timbaland will be hitting the road next month. According to “Live Daily,” “Timbo” will kick off a 2010 North American tour on January 15th in his home state of Virginia. The trek will include 13 stops, with the last show coming on February 3rd at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas. Timbaland is touring in support of his third studio album, “Shock Value II.” The record arrived on December 8th, and includes the singles “Morning After Dark,” “Say Something,” and “Carry Out.” The record also features guest appearances from artists like Justin Timberlake, Drake, Katy Perry, and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback.

Here are Timbaland’s 2010 North American tour dates:

1/15 — Norfolk, VA — NorVa

1/16 — Washington, D.C. — 9:30 Club

1/17 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live

1/19 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

1/20 — New York, NY — Filmore New York at Irving Plaza

1/22 — Toronto, ON — Sound Academy

1/23 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall

1/24 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

1/26 — Englewood, CO — Gothic Theatre

1/28 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues

1/29 — West Hollywood, CA — House of Blues

2/2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

2/3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

We will keep you updated on any changes or additions to Timbo’s tour at IndyHipHop.com

