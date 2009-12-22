Report: Autopsy Performed On Brittany Murphy

Source: Metro News

An autopsy is complete and authorities are now awaiting the results to learn what caused the sudden death of actress Brittany Murphy. TMZ.com says the autopsy was conducted Monday. Sources tell the celebrity tracking website that there were no signs of foul play and that there was nothing that pointed to a cause of death. One source also said Murphy’s body appeared “normal,” downplaying reports that the actress had appeared abnormally thin in recent weeks. Autopsy results will not be known for six to eight weeks. The 32-year-old actress was pronounced dead on arrival at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. TMZ cites sources who say Murphy had been taking medication for flu-like symptoms for several days and that there were a lot of prescriptions in the home where she was reportedly found unconscious by her mother.

Also On Hot 96.3: