(Undated) — Beyonce is about to bring the “Heat.” The singer’s first fragrance — called Heat — will arrive in stores in February. The singer tells “Womens Wear Daily” that she gave it the name that she did because two of her favorite colors are red and gold. However, there’s another reason. Beyonce says, quote, “A lot of my performances have had fire involved…We thought of making the bottle look like it’s on fire.” Beyonce says she likes the bottle, which is, quote, “something with an antique yet modern feeling.” As for the scent itself, it has top notes of red vanilla orchid, neroli, blush peach, and magnolia. Heat also features a blend of other scents like honeysuckle nectar, almond macaroon, tonka bean, and amber.

This is the first fragrance over which the 28-year-old has had complete creative control. According to Coty’s senior vice president of global marking, it won’t be her last. Stephen Mormoris says, quote, “We will explore all of the different sides of Beyonce with future fragrances, but Beyonce Heat is meant to be the enduring classic.”

Beyonce will promote the scent on February 3rd, 2010 at the Macy’s in New York City’s Herald Square.

