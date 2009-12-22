Usher is letting his “Little Freak” out. The singer’s new track by the same name has leaked online. According to Idolator.com, “Little Freak” features lady rapper and Lil Wayne protege Nicki Minaj. Producer Polow Da Don is behind the track. “Little Freak” also features a sample of Stevie Wonder’s “Living For The City.” The track is included on Usher’s upcoming album, “Raymond Vs. Raymond,” which is slated for a 2010 release. Before the album is released, fans can get a little sample of Usher’s latest offerings with the single “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home).” The track is available now on iTunes and features rapper Plies.

Also On Hot 96.3: