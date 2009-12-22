Young Jeezy Performs During High School Football All Star Game

ALLHIPHOP.com says : Rapper Young Jeezy will make a high profile appearance during the Under Armour All-America High School Football Game in January.

Young Jeezy will be the featured halftime performer during the third annual game, which showcases the nations top high school senior football players.

The game is taking place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will also be televised live on ESPN on Saturday, January 2 at 11:00 AM ET.

Tickets for the game are available for $10 and also announced February 9th, 2010 as the release date for Young Jeezy’s upcoming album Thug Motivation 103.

