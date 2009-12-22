Midwest Rapper M-Eighty Sets New Guinness World Record For Longest Freestyle Rap

Over the weekend, the Longest Freestyle Rap record, recorded by the Guinness World Records, was broken at the hands of — or tongue rather — of Midwest rapper M-Eighty.

The rapper reportedly rhymed for nine hours, fifteen minutes and fifteen seconds on Saturday (December 19) to break the record previously held by Canadian emcee D.O.

MC Supernatural also previously rhymed for nine hours, but his feat was not recognized by Guinness World Records.

“Today was an amazing feat and a marvelous accomplishment for myself as an artist and as a person,” said M-Eighty after breaking the record. “Right here, right now I have something that no one can take away from me or try to discredit.

“I thank my many hip-hop inspirations and those who attended today’s event for allowing me to conquer this goal,” he continued. “I feel like I have finally done something that even the people who hate me have no choice but to respect and congratulate and that is a rare and good feeling.”

While he did break the record, officials from Guinness must review the footage of M-Eighty’s freestyle and make sure the proper paperwork was submitted before the rapper is officially credited with setting the new record.

According to a press release, the rapper is donating money to a cause in Nigeria with money raised during record-breaking feat.

“M-Eighty’s Guinness World Record breaking achievement has been fundamental in raising $30,000 in order to build a model secondary school in the Bodo River States of Nigeria,” the statement reads.

For more info on the cause, or to make your own donation, visit TimmyFoundation.org.

SOURCE: Ballerstatus

Also On Hot 96.3: