Kid Cudi, Entourage Mistakenly Arrested In L.A.

Hip-hop star Kid Cudi was involved in a police manhunt Monday in Los Angeles. According to TMZ.com, Cudi and his crew were pulled over in Hollywood because their vehicle matched the description of a car used in a burglary. A police helicopter spotted the rapper’s ride, and authorities quickly detained Cudi and his crew. While no arrests were made, at least one of Kid Cudi’s boys was placed in the back of a squad car. Police eventually determined that the emcee and his friends had nothing to do with the crime and eventually let everyone go. A member of Kid Cudi’s entourage discussed the incident with TMZ saying, quote, “This is what you get for being black and driving around L.A.” Kid Cudi made news earlier this month when it was announced that he was leaving Lady GaGa’s “The Monster Ball Tour.” Cudi says he left the tour in order to “balance his schedule.” Just days before his departure, it was reported that Kid Cudi had punched a fan during a show in Vancouver, British Columbia. The man who was allegedly punched says he won’t press charges.

