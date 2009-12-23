Sean P Of The YoungbloodZ Arrested

½ of the Atlanta home team that brought you 2002’s“Damn” featuring Lil Jon has been arrested after a dispute at an Atlanta night club.

Sean P, real name Sean Joseph, of the YoungBloodZ was arrested Monday night after attending a release party for his new mixtape. According to police, he was involved in an incident at Tongue and Groove club and was arrested for simple battery and disorderly conduct. The simple battery charges have since been dropped. His bail is currently set at $1,500.’

Keep your head up Sean.

On another note, can you believe it’s been 7 years since Drankin Patnaz was released? Wow…come back man.