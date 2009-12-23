National
Playboy Model Convicted Of Assault

A former Playboy Model of the Year didn’t pull any punches about how she views other females looking at her now-estranged husband.  Louise Glover of Essex, England, has been convicted of attacking a woman in the bathroom of a British nightspot two years ago.  Glover banged Maxine Hardcastle’s head several times against a toilet after accusing Hardcastle of looking at her husband. 

The BBC reports Hardcastle suffered a broken nose in the altercation, telling a court her “nose was on the other side” of her face.  Glover claimed her actions were in self-defense and sobbed loudly when her conviction was announced.  The judge in the case had little sympathy for the model, who has appeared semi-nude.  He told her to be quiet and warned of possible jail time.

