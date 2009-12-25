Hurricane Chris, ghostwrites?

Merry Christmas everyone and happy holidays to all. Hopefully you already know that Hurricane Chris dropped his first album in over two years and the sophomore LP has appearances from Plies, as well as production from Shawty Redd and The Inkredibles. While speaking with www.hiphopdx.com, Hurricane Chris admits “I’ve been grindin’, grindin’, grindin’ – doin’ a whole bunch of work on my music. I’ve been in the studio non-stop, for the past two years. We’ve just been trying to get [Polo Grounds/J Records] all the way behind us, and put a real engine behind me. Every time I drop my singles, they go #1 on the radio; I make big headline singles.”

With other Rap artists vacating J Records this year, Chris explained what he was trying to prove to his three-year backers. “I want [the label and I] to crush our competition and not just be in the middle with it.”

A confident rapper, Chris feels as though he’s primed to transition from entertainer to businessman. I’ve been trying to get my game up on the business-side, ya feel me? I’ve got a record label that I’m coming out with, 51/50.” Asked why now is the time to build an imprint, Chris proudly pointed to his track record. “I told Mike Jones to go and do ‘Drop And Gimme 50,’ I constantly went into the studio and made hits…I did a lot of writing, some writing for other people – I ain’t gone say they names, but it’s constantly been ‘Hurricane season.’ Now you can keep your eyes locked on me.”

When Chris was asked about the lifestyles and the aggressive approach from other youngsters today Chris responded by saying that “We got a lot of rappers, people in music and entertainment period that’s goin’ to jail right now. We’re losing a lot of good people to system. It’s because we got people that ain’t makin’ good decisions and we got haters too, matter of fact, that’s steady tryin’ to bring our people down. We gotta pray for everybody; everybody seems to find theyself behind the bars these days. That done got my attention in a major way. That ain’t the route I’m tryin’ to go, and that ain’t the route that we promote. Free Lil Boosie that’s my dog. He in there now. We hopin’ he’ll be home real soon.”

Source: Hiphopdx.com

