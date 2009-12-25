Beyonce and Maxwell to Perform at the Grammys

This will be the 52nd Grammy Awards show and I’m excited to see all the performances. As of right, not all of the performers have been released but we can announce that this year’s list of performers have been announced and the line-up includes Beyonce, Maxwell, The Black Eyed Peas and even Taylor Swift, so let’s hope we can keep Kanye in his seat!

AllHipHop.com reports on a few of the artists performing:

“Beyonce, who already has 10 Grammy wins on her ledger, leads the trio with 10 nominations this year, including Record of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Halo”), Album of Year (I Am…Sasha Fierce), Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance (“At Last”), and Best R&B Song (“Single Ladies”). Maxwell has secured 6 nominations. Powered by his successful LP Blacksummers’ Night, Maxwell’s list features distinctions for Song of the Year, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Song for “Pretty Wings,” Best Pop Instrumental Performance (“Phoenix Rise”), and Best R&B Album. Three-time Grammy winners The Black Eyed Peas have also secured 6 nominations, including Record of the Year (“I Gotta Feeling”), Best Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year for The E.N.D.”

Looks like we may actually have a decent show this year! Well at least I’m hoping, Not sure about all of you but I am tired of poor quality award shows. It’s getting a bit overrated now! The Grammys are set to air Sunday, January 31 at 8pm live from the Los Angeles Staples Center. Will you be watching?

