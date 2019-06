Actress Alaina Reed Hall, most noted for her portrayal of Rose Holloway on the 80’s NBC sitcom 227 and as Olivia on Sesame Street passed away on Thursday, December 17th after a battle with breast cancer at the age of 63.

May her soul rest in peace. To view some of Alaina’s earlier work check this out alaina-reed-hall-227-sesame-street-actress-dies

