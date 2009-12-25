Mary J. in a fist fight

Allhiphop.com is reporting that the initial reports from anonymous “sources,” that the fight between Mary and her husband occurred when Isaacs was seen flirting with several female waitresses, causing Blige to strike and taunt him.

An alleged witness told the NY Post. “They got up in each other’s faces before someone tried to separate them, at which point she shoved the guy aside, pulled back and popped [Isaacs] in the face. She was yelling at him, ‘What are you gonna do, Chris Brown me?’”

Allhiphop.com further reports that Mary J. Blige is rebuking reports that she punched her husband Kendu Isaacs in the face Tuesday night at her NYC album release party.

Blige’s publicist Kerynne Tencer released a statement denying the incident, and proclaimed the couple’s relationship is on steady ground. Blige and Isaacs, who also serves as her manager, have been married since 2003.

Mary just released her new album “Stronger With Each Tear “on Dec. 21st so go check it out.

