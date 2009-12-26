FIRST WEEK SALES PROJECTIONS SHOW EMINEM & YOUNG MONEY WILL INVADE TOP 10

SOHH.COM SAYS: According to early estimates, both projects should take on the Top 10 section.

The next best debut will likely be the “We Are Young Money ” collaborations album, featuring artists on Lil Wayne‘s Young Money label. The rapper himself appears on the majority of the set’s tracks, in addition to such artists as Jae Millz, Gudda Gudda and Mack Maine. “We Are Young Money” is projected to move somewhere between 100,000 and 120,000 copies. Also of note is the reissue of Eminem’s “Relapse” album with additional tracks. The combined sales of the deluxe package, “Relapse: Refill,” along with the original release may be in the range of 85,000 to 100,000. (Billboard)