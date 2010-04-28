10 Habits For A Healthy Heart

VIA: AOLHealth.com

The smartest plan for attacking a heart attack is, of course, preventing one from ever happening. Choose three of the following strategies and make them a habit. The closer to the beginning of the list, the more you reduce your risk of heart disease.

1. Drink Five Glasses of Water a Day

Men who drink that many 8-ounce glasses are 54 percent less likely to have a fatal heart attack than those who drink two or fewer. Researchers say the water dilutes the blood, making it less likely to clot.

2. Convince Your Wife to Stop Smoking

Nonsmoking husbands of smoking wives face a 92 percent increase in their risk of heart attack. Breathing secondhand smoke boosts bad cholesterol levels, decreases good cholesterol, and increases your blood’s tendency to clot.

3. Work Out for 30 Minutes, Four Times a Week

Middle-aged men who exercise vigorously for 2 or more hours cumulatively per week have 60 percent less risk of heart attack than inactive men do.

4. Lose 10 to 20 Pounds

If you’re overweight, dropping 10 to 20 pounds lowers your risk of dying from a heart attack. A 10-year study found that overweight people had heart attacks 8.2 years earlier than normal-weight victims.

5. Drink Five Glasses of Water a Day

Men who drink that many 8-ounce glasses are 54 percent less likely to have a fatal heart attack than those who drink two or fewer. Researchers say the water dilutes the blood, making it less likely to clot.

Click here to read more.

Also On Hot 96.3: