Mom Calls Cops on Son For Excessive Video Game Playing

A woman in Roxbury, Massachusetts became so intolerable to her son’s inability to listen that she involved the police. Oddly enough, her son wouldn’t regard her wishes for him to stop playing video games.

“Sometimes I want to run away, too,” Mejia said while speaking with the Boston Herald, breaking down in tears in her immaculate apartment. “I have support from my church, but I’m alone. I want to help my son, but I can’t find a way.”

According to the mother, the boy was playing the game “Grand Theft Auto” all throughout the night, after she had already told him to go to sleep. The game features intense levels of violence along with other negative aspects of life such as stealing cars, beating up hookers and drugs lords and killing innocent citizens and cops.

An argument ensued between the two when she decided to force him to stop by unplugging the console. When Boston Police were phoned to speak with the boy, her son stated,

“They (police) were just like, ‘Chill out. Go to bed.”

Playing games wasn’t the issue that she faced, according to the mother, but it was the choice in the game. The woman stated that if the boy were up all night playing a sports games, such as “We Ski”, she wouldn’t have had any problems with it.

There have been some cases where studies show that a child that engages in such games increases their own aggression and hostility as they pour hours of time into them.

She added that the game wasn’t purchased by her, but was instead given to her son by one of his friends.

“I would never buy that kind of video. No way. I called (police) because if you don’t respect your mother, what are you going to do in your life?”

Who would have thought that the kid that decided to keep himself buried inside of video games instead of roaming around the streets aimlessly, with the potential of running into real trouble, would still find a way to receive the disapproval of a parent?

