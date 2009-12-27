Michael Vick Wins Courage Award

Although Michael Vick’s had tumultuous times in the media and has a now tarnished image, he’s being recognized for more positive reasons.

Vick has been awarded the Ed Block Courage award, an award meant to honor players dedicated to their team with sportsmanship and courage.

Each team in the NFL picks a recipient and this year, he’s been selected to represent the Philadelphia Eagles.

He spoke on receiving the honor Wednesday saying,

“It means a great deal to me, I was voted unanimously by my teammates. They know what I’ve been through. I’ve been through a lot. It’s been great to come back and have an opportunity to play and be with a great group of guys. I’m just ecstatic about that and I enjoy every day.”

Good for you Vick. We’re proud of you, you’ve come along way.

